The Butler Bulldogs (11-17) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Butler vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 62.1 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays give up.

Butler is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Butler is 8-7.

The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).

When Creighton scores more than 65.5 points, it is 16-2.

Creighton is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.

The Bluejays are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (50.1%).

The Bulldogs make 36.9% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bluejays' defensive field-goal percentage.

Butler Schedule