The Butler Bulldogs (11-17) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloSports.

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Butler vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 62.1 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays give up.
  • Butler is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
  • When it scores more than 61.2 points, Butler is 8-7.
  • The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
  • When Creighton scores more than 65.5 points, it is 16-2.
  • Creighton is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Bluejays are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (50.1%).
  • The Bulldogs make 36.9% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bluejays' defensive field-goal percentage.

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 Georgetown W 58-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
2/21/2023 Xavier W 60-43 Hinkle Fieldhouse
2/24/2023 Seton Hall W 76-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
2/27/2023 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena

