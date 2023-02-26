Sunday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (18-8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-18) at Williams Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-65 in favor of Purdue, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Boilermakers' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 86-62 win against Penn State.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Purdue vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Minnesota 65

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers' best win of the season came in a 73-65 victory against the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes on January 29.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on November 30

85-63 over Harvard (No. 75) on November 24

Purdue Performance Insights