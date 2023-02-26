Purdue vs. Minnesota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (18-8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-18) at Williams Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-65 in favor of Purdue, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Boilermakers' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 86-62 win against Penn State.
Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Purdue vs. Minnesota Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 76, Minnesota 65
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- The Boilermakers' best win of the season came in a 73-65 victory against the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes on January 29.
- The Boilermakers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 30) on November 26
- 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on November 30
- 85-63 over Harvard (No. 75) on November 24
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and conceding 65 per outing, 197th in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential.
- Purdue scores fewer points in conference action (67.8 per game) than overall (71.8).
- The Boilermakers are scoring more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (65.7).
- Purdue is giving up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (65).
- While the Boilermakers are scoring 71.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 67.5 points per contest.
