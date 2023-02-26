The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 64 the Cardinals give up.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 21-3.

Notre Dame is 21-2 when it scores more than 64 points.

The Cardinals put up 15.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.3).

Louisville is 21-4 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Louisville is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 76.7 points.

This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.8% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, just 6.7% higher than the Cardinals allow.

