Sunday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) and the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on February 26) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Notre Dame, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their last game on Thursday, the Fighting Irish secured a 76-53 win against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 70, Louisville 66

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish's signature win of the season came in a 74-60 victory against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on December 4.

The Fighting Irish have six wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Notre Dame has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

According to the RPI, the Cardinals have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 139th-most in Division 1.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll)) on December 18

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on January 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 34) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 29

73-64 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 12

Notre Dame Performance Insights