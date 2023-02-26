Notre Dame vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) and the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on February 26) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Notre Dame, who is slightly favored based on our model.
In their last game on Thursday, the Fighting Irish secured a 76-53 win against Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 70, Louisville 66
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's signature win of the season came in a 74-60 victory against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on December 4.
- The Fighting Irish have six wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- Notre Dame has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
- According to the RPI, the Cardinals have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 139th-most in Division 1.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 34) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 29
- 73-64 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game, with a +497 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 58.3 per outing (45th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Notre Dame is scoring fewer points (70.2 per game) than it is overall (76.7) in 2022-23.
- The Fighting Irish average 79.1 points per game at home, and 68.9 on the road.
- At home, Notre Dame gives up 56.8 points per game. Away, it allows 57.1.
- Over their last 10 games, the Fighting Irish are scoring 71.4 points per contest, 5.3 fewer points than their season average (76.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.