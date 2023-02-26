The Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) aim to build on a six-game road winning stretch at the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoosiers' 81.1 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 87.6 points, it is 26-1.
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, Indiana is 20-1.
  • The 87.6 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 27.6 more points than the Hoosiers give up (60).
  • When Iowa puts up more than 60 points, it is 22-6.
  • Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.
  • This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Hoosiers give up.
  • The Hoosiers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is only 10.1 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 @ Ohio State W 83-59 Value City Arena
2/16/2023 Michigan W 68-52 Assembly Hall
2/19/2023 Purdue W 83-60 Assembly Hall
2/26/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

