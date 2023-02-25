Saturday's contest at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (20-7) taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (7-19) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-54 win as our model heavily favors Illinois State.

The Beacons enter this game following a 76-72 victory over Bradley on Thursday.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Valparaiso 54

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

On January 14, the Beacons claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-68 victory over the Missouri State Lady Bears, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings.

Valparaiso has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 158) on November 12

54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 239) on February 17

74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 255) on February 19

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 283) on November 7

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 336) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Valparaiso Performance Insights