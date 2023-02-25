Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (20-7) taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (7-19) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-54 win as our model heavily favors Illinois State.
The Beacons enter this game following a 76-72 victory over Bradley on Thursday.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 77, Valparaiso 54
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- On January 14, the Beacons claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-68 victory over the Missouri State Lady Bears, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings.
- Valparaiso has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 158) on November 12
- 54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 239) on February 17
- 74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 255) on February 19
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 283) on November 7
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 336) on January 29
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons are being outscored by 11 points per game, with a -285 scoring differential overall. They put up 60 points per game (282nd in college basketball), and give up 71 per outing (324th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Valparaiso is averaging fewer points (58.2 per game) than it is overall (60) in 2022-23.
- The Beacons average 62.6 points per game at home, and 57.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Valparaiso is conceding one more points per game at home (71.5) than away (70.5).
- The Beacons have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 58.6 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 60.
