Saturday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (24-4) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-17) at Kress Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-51 and heavily favors Green Bay to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Mastodons head into this matchup after a 64-34 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 51

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

When the Mastodons defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 153 in our computer rankings, on February 18 by a score of 65-59, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Phoenix have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 175) on February 2

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 252) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 279) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 286) on December 29

73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights