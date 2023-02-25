Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (24-4) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-17) at Kress Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-51 and heavily favors Green Bay to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Mastodons head into this matchup after a 64-34 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 51
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- When the Mastodons defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 153 in our computer rankings, on February 18 by a score of 65-59, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 175) on February 2
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 252) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 279) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 286) on December 29
- 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.1 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per contest (207th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Purdue Fort Wayne has put up 62.6 points per game in Horizon play, and 62.1 overall.
- The Mastodons are scoring more points at home (67.9 per game) than on the road (59.3).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is conceding fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than on the road (66.4).
- The Mastodons are posting 67.1 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 5.0 more than their average for the season (62.1).
