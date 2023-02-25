The Indiana Pacers (26-35) will visit the Orlando Magic (25-35) after losing 11 road games in a row. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Pacers matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSIN

BSFL and BSIN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Pacers Moneyline DraftKings Magic (-3) 231 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings PointsBet Magic (-3) 230.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are being outscored by 2.6 points per game with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 per outing (16th in the league).

The Pacers' -162 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 117.5 per outing (24th in league).

These two teams are scoring 225.8 points per game between them, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average a combined 231 points per game, equal to this matchup's over/under.

Orlando is 33-25-2 ATS this season.

Indiana has put together a 32-28-1 record against the spread this year.

Pacers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +50000 - Magic +100000 +70000 -

