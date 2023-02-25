Indiana State vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (18-8) and the Indiana State Sycamores (10-16) facing off at JQH Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-58 win for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Sycamores are coming off of a 79-64 loss to Southern Illinois in their last game on Thursday.
Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Indiana State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 73, Indiana State 58
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Sycamores took down the Saint Louis Billikens 64-62 on November 7.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Bears are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on February 10
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on January 29
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 204) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 261) on December 18
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on November 16
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores have been outscored by 3.1 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 232nd in college basketball, while allowing 65.8 per contest, 225th in college basketball) and have a -81 scoring differential.
- Indiana State scores fewer points in conference action (61.5 per game) than overall (62.7).
- The Sycamores average 61.7 points per game at home, and 64.1 away.
- Indiana State concedes 61.8 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Sycamores are posting 61.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than their season average (62.7).
