Saturday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena features the Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis as a player to watch.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, February 25

Saturday, February 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana's Last Game

In its most recent game, Indiana fell to the Michigan State on Tuesday, 80-65. Its high scorer was Jackson-Davis with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 19 7 5 1 0 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 16 3 1 1 0 0 Trey Galloway 11 1 1 0 0 3

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis is the Hoosiers' top scorer (20.5 points per game) and rebounder (11.1, sixth in college basketball), and posts 3.6 assists.

Jalen Hood-Schifino is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4 per game), and he puts up 12.8 points and 4 rebounds.

Race Thompson gets the Hoosiers 7.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

The Hoosiers get 8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Miller Kopp.

The Hoosiers get 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Trey Galloway.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)