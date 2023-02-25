The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8% higher than the 41.2% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 23rd.

The Hoosiers score 13.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Boilermakers allow their opponents to score (61.6).

When Indiana gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 17-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana is scoring more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (66.5).

The Hoosiers concede 63.2 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Indiana drains fewer triples away (4.4 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (41.8%) too.

