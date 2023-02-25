How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8% higher than the 41.2% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 23rd.
- The Hoosiers score 13.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Boilermakers allow their opponents to score (61.6).
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 17-3.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana is scoring more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (66.5).
- The Hoosiers concede 63.2 points per game at home, and 72.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Indiana drains fewer triples away (4.4 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32%) than at home (41.8%) too.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 64-62
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/18/2023
|Illinois
|W 71-68
|Assembly Hall
|2/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 80-65
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/28/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Assembly Hall
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
