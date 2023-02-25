Evansville vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-16) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-15) at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Illinois squad taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Purple Aces' most recent contest was a 63-51 loss to Missouri State on Thursday.
Evansville vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Evansville vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 74, Evansville 66
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Purple Aces beat the Murray State Racers 75-67 on January 27.
- Evansville has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on November 7
- 68-65 at home over UIC (No. 204) on February 17
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 239) on January 11
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 239) on February 1
- 97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on November 26
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces have a -197 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and are giving up 71.9 per outing to rank 333rd in college basketball.
- Evansville scores fewer points in conference play (61.7 per game) than overall (64.3).
- The Purple Aces are putting up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (59.2).
- Evansville is allowing fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (74.2).
- The Purple Aces have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, posting 60.9 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 64.3.
