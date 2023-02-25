Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (23-5) and the Toledo Rockets (22-4) at John E. Worthen Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Ball State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Wednesday 80-49 over Western Michigan.

Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ball State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Toledo 68

Ball State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 4, the Cardinals defeated the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 56 in our computer rankings) by a score of 81-73.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ball State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

The Cardinals have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Ball State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 97) on November 26

68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 114) on December 11

84-68 at home over Butler (No. 121) on November 17

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 130) on December 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ball State Performance Insights