Friday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Seton Hall Pirates (17-11) matching up with the Butler Bulldogs (10-17) at 7:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 win for Seton Hall, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Bulldogs secured a 60-43 victory over Xavier.

Butler vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Butler vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 69, Butler 65

Butler Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 58-56 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas on February 15.

The Bulldogs have 11 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Butler has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Butler 2022-23 Best Wins

72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 111) on January 11

63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 144) on February 11

60-43 at home over Xavier (No. 231) on February 21

79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 231) on December 28

64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on November 25

Butler Performance Insights