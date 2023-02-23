Valparaiso vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Valparaiso Beacons (6-19) and Bradley Braves (3-24) matching up at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Valparaiso, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Beacons' last outing on Sunday ended in a 74-68 win over Evansville.
Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Valparaiso vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Valparaiso 66, Bradley 64
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- The Beacons captured their signature win of the season on January 14, when they secured a 77-68 victory over the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 93) in our computer rankings.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on November 12
- 54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on February 17
- 74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on February 19
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 7
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on January 29
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons are being outscored by 11.6 points per game, with a -289 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball), and allow 71 per outing (324th in college basketball).
- Valparaiso scores fewer points in conference action (57.1 per game) than overall (59.4).
- The Beacons are scoring more points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (55.9).
- At home Valparaiso is allowing 71.5 points per game, 1.2 more than it is on the road (70.3).
- While the Beacons are posting 59.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 56.1 points per contest.
