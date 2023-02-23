Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Panthers (9-17) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-16) clashing at Klotsche Center (on February 23) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 victory for Milwaukee.

The Mastodons' last contest on Saturday ended in a 65-59 victory against Northern Kentucky.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Mastodons took down the Northern Kentucky Norse at home on February 18 by a score of 65-59.

The Panthers have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (six).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 2

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 280) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on December 29

73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights