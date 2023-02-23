Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Panthers (9-17) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-16) clashing at Klotsche Center (on February 23) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 victory for Milwaukee.

The Mastodons' last contest on Saturday ended in a 65-59 victory against Northern Kentucky.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their signature win this season, the Mastodons took down the Northern Kentucky Norse at home on February 18 by a score of 65-59.
  • The Panthers have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (six).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 2
  • 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on January 14
  • 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 280) on January 26
  • 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on December 29
  • 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

  • The Mastodons are being outscored by 2.4 points per game, with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (221st in college basketball), and give up 65.5 per outing (217th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Purdue Fort Wayne is putting up more points (64.2 per game) than it is overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Mastodons average 67.9 points per game. On the road, they score 61.6.
  • In 2022-23 Purdue Fort Wayne is allowing 1.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (66.6).
  • The Mastodons have played better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 70.6 points per contest, 7.5 more than their season average of 63.1.

