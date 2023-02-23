Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Panthers (9-17) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-16) clashing at Klotsche Center (on February 23) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 victory for Milwaukee.
The Mastodons' last contest on Saturday ended in a 65-59 victory against Northern Kentucky.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Milwaukee 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Mastodons took down the Northern Kentucky Norse at home on February 18 by a score of 65-59.
- The Panthers have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (six).
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 2
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 280) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on December 29
- 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons are being outscored by 2.4 points per game, with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (221st in college basketball), and give up 65.5 per outing (217th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Purdue Fort Wayne is putting up more points (64.2 per game) than it is overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Mastodons average 67.9 points per game. On the road, they score 61.6.
- In 2022-23 Purdue Fort Wayne is allowing 1.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (66.6).
- The Mastodons have played better offensively over their past 10 games, posting 70.6 points per contest, 7.5 more than their season average of 63.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.