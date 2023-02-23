Pacers vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Boston Celtics (42-17) play the Indiana Pacers (26-34) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8)
|234.5
|-320
|+265
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|234.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|234.5
|-323
|+250
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|234.5
|-330
|+270
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +362 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 111.7 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.
- The Pacers put up 114.5 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a -158 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.
- The teams average 232.4 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender a combined 228.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston is 32-24-3 ATS this season.
- Indiana has covered 31 times in 60 games with a spread this season.
Pacers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Myles Turner
|17.5
|-105
|17.5
|Buddy Hield
|15.5
|-120
|17.5
|Bennedict Mathurin
|14.5
|-120
|17.2
|Aaron Nesmith
|10.5
|-120
|9.8
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Myles Turner or another Pacers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+50000
|+1100
|Celtics
|+275
|+115
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pacers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.