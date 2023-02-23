How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 58.5 the Fighting Irish give up.
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 13-11.
- Georgia Tech is 11-5 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
- The 76.8 points per game the Fighting Irish put up are 14.9 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.9).
- When Notre Dame puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 21-2.
- Notre Dame's record is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.
- This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Yellow Jackets give up.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Louisville
|W 78-76
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 83-43
|Petersen Events Center
|2/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
