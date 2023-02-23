Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-16) and Indiana State Sycamores (10-15) matching up at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Sycamores' last contest on Sunday ended in a 56-50 loss to UIC.
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 71, Indiana State 66
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores' best win this season came against the Murray State Racers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Sycamores secured the 82-71 win on the road on February 10.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 29
- 64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 7
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on December 18
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 16
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores' -66 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (213th in college basketball).
- In MVC action, Indiana State has averaged 1.4 fewer points (61.3) than overall (62.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Sycamores average 61.7 points per game. On the road, they average 64.1.
- In 2022-23 Indiana State is allowing 8.8 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (70.6).
- Over their past 10 games, the Sycamores are posting 61.7 points per contest, 1.0 fewer point than their season average (62.7).
