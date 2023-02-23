Evansville vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-8) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-14) matching up at JQH Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-59 victory for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Purple Aces dropped their most recent game 74-68 against Valparaiso on Sunday.
Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Evansville vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 75, Evansville 59
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Purple Aces defeated the Murray State Racers 75-67 on January 27.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over UIC (No. 201) on February 17
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on November 7
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 233) on January 11
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on February 1
- 64-53 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on December 18
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces have been outscored by 7.4 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 185th in college basketball, while giving up 72.2 per outing, 335th in college basketball) and have a -185 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Evansville is putting up fewer points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (64.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Purple Aces average 70.3 points per game. Away, they score 59.8.
- Evansville is allowing fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than away (75.1).
- The Purple Aces have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, tallying 60.4 points per contest, 4.4 fewer points their than season average of 64.8.
