Purdue vs. Penn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (17-8) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-14) matching up at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Boilermakers head into this matchup after an 83-60 loss to Indiana on Sunday.
Purdue vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Purdue vs. Penn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 76, Penn State 64
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- When the Boilermakers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Boilermakers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).
- Purdue has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Boilermakers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 32) on November 26
- 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 46) on January 26
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on November 30
- 85-63 over Harvard (No. 75) on November 24
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers have a +153 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Purdue is posting 66.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (71.2 points per game) is 4.6 PPG higher.
- The Boilermakers put up 73.7 points per game in home games, compared to 65.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Purdue is giving up 0.5 fewer points per game (64.5) than in road games (65.0).
- The Boilermakers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 64.8 points a contest compared to the 71.2 they've averaged this season.
