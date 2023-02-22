Wednesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (22-5) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (10-15) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-60 victory as our model heavily favors Ball State.

The Cardinals dropped their last outing 84-77 against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Western Michigan 60

Ball State Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals took down the Bowling Green Falcons, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-73 on January 4, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Ball State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Ball State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on February 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on November 26

68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 112) on December 11

84-68 at home over Butler (No. 126) on November 17

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 133) on December 2

Ball State Performance Insights