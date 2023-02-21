Tuesday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (9-17) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-19) clashing at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 victory for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent matchup 58-56 against Georgetown on Wednesday.

Butler vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Butler vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 68, Xavier 57

Butler Schedule Analysis

Against the Georgetown Hoyas on February 15, the Bulldogs secured their signature win of the season, a 58-56 home victory.

The Bulldogs have 11 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Butler is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Butler 2022-23 Best Wins

72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 113) on January 11

63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 142) on February 11

79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 28

64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 266) on November 25

58-48 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 272) on December 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Butler Performance Insights