The Kent State Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 MAC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Ball State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kent State (-3.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Kent State (-3.5)
|141
|-165
|+140
|Tipico
|Kent State (-3.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Ball State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Kent State has compiled a 16-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 24 times this season.
