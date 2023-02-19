Sunday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Evansville Purple Aces (11-13) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (5-19) at 2:00 PM ET on February 19. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 win for Evansville, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Beacons claimed a 54-47 win against Indiana State.

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 70, Valparaiso 62

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

The Beacons' best win this season came in a 77-68 victory on January 14 over the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in our computer rankings.

Valparaiso has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Valparaiso has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 161) on November 12

54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on February 17

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 7

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on January 29

Valparaiso Performance Insights