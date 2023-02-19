The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) will look to continue a 13-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers score 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Hoosiers give up (60).

Purdue is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 81 points.

Purdue has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 60 points.

The Hoosiers average 81 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 64.3 the Boilermakers give up.

Indiana is 25-1 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Indiana's record is 21-0 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Boilermakers concede defensively.

The Boilermakers' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.

