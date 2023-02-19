The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) will look to continue a 13-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Purdue vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers score 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Hoosiers give up (60).
  • Purdue is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 81 points.
  • Purdue has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 60 points.
  • The Hoosiers average 81 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 64.3 the Boilermakers give up.
  • Indiana is 25-1 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
  • Indiana's record is 21-0 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Boilermakers concede defensively.
  • The Boilermakers' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Indiana L 69-46 Mackey Arena
2/9/2023 @ Rutgers W 68-54 Jersey Mike's Arena
2/12/2023 Northwestern W 76-61 Mackey Arena
2/19/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
2/22/2023 Penn State - Mackey Arena
2/26/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

