Purdue vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) taking on the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-62 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Boilermakers earned a 76-61 victory over Northwestern.
Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 77, Purdue 62
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- When the Boilermakers took down the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- The Boilermakers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Purdue is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 37) on November 26
- 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 48) on January 26
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on November 30
- 85-63 over Harvard (No. 75) on November 24
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers put up 71.7 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (179th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.
- Purdue has averaged 4.6 fewer points in Big Ten play (67.1) than overall (71.7).
- The Boilermakers average 73.7 points per game at home, and 66.4 on the road.
- At home Purdue is giving up 64.5 points per game, 1.7 more than it is away (62.8).
- While the Boilermakers are scoring 71.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, tallying 64.8 points per contest.
