The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up 9.1 more points per game (76.5) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (67.4).

Notre Dame is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Notre Dame is 18-1.

The Panthers score 64.5 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 59.2 the Fighting Irish allow.

Pittsburgh is 9-9 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

Pittsburgh has an 8-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Fighting Irish concede.

The Fighting Irish make 46.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Schedule