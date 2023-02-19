How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Updated: 1 hour ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish put up 9.1 more points per game (76.5) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- Notre Dame is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, Notre Dame is 18-1.
- The Panthers score 64.5 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 59.2 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Pittsburgh is 9-9 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
- Pittsburgh has an 8-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Fighting Irish concede.
- The Fighting Irish make 46.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 69-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/12/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Louisville
|W 78-76
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|2/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
