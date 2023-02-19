The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish put up 9.1 more points per game (76.5) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • Notre Dame is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 67.4 points, Notre Dame is 18-1.
  • The Panthers score 64.5 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 59.2 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • Pittsburgh is 9-9 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
  • Pittsburgh has an 8-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Fighting Irish concede.
  • The Fighting Irish make 46.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Pittsburgh W 69-63 Purcell Pavilion
2/12/2023 Syracuse W 73-64 Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 Louisville W 78-76 Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
2/23/2023 Georgia Tech - Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.