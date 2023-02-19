Sunday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-4) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16) matching up at Petersen Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-59 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 78-76 victory against Louisville in their most recent game on Thursday.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Pittsburgh 59

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Fighting Irish defeated the No. 6 UConn Huskies, 74-60, on December 4.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

Notre Dame has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 35) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29

73-64 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 12

Notre Dame Performance Insights