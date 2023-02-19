The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) will try to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 60 the Hoosiers allow.
  • Purdue has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.
  • Purdue is 16-4 when it scores more than 60 points.
  • The 81 points per game the Hoosiers record are 16.7 more points than the Boilermakers allow (64.3).
  • Indiana has a 25-1 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.
  • Indiana's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Boilermakers concede defensively.
  • The Boilermakers' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Iowa W 87-78 Assembly Hall
2/13/2023 @ Ohio State W 83-59 Value City Arena
2/16/2023 Michigan W 68-52 Assembly Hall
2/19/2023 Purdue - Assembly Hall
2/26/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.