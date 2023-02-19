Indiana State vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (10-14) and UIC Flames (14-12) going head to head at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 61-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their last time out, the Sycamores lost 54-47 to Valparaiso on Friday.
Indiana State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana State vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana State 61, UIC 60
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- The Sycamores captured their best win of the season on February 10, when they beat the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 144 in our computer rankings, 82-71.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 144) on January 29
- 64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 7
- 59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 208) on January 5
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 260) on December 18
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores have a -60 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 63.2 points per game to rank 221st in college basketball and are allowing 65.7 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball.
- Indiana State's offense has been worse in MVC tilts this year, scoring 62.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.2 PPG.
- The Sycamores are scoring 62.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are performing better on offense, averaging 64.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Indiana State is giving up 62.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 70.6.
- The Sycamores' offense has been incredibly consistent recently, averaging the same 63.2 points per game over their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.