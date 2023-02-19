Sunday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) and Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) going head to head at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.

Last time out, the Hoosiers won on Thursday 68-52 over Michigan.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 77, Purdue 62

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers captured their signature win of the season on February 9, when they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 87-78.

The Hoosiers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10).

Indiana has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 14) on November 14

68-52 at home over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 16

92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 23

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 13

Indiana Performance Insights