The Butler Bulldogs (13-14, 5-11 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 1-15 Big East) play in a matchup with no set line at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler has hit the over in nine of its 23 games with a set total (39.1%).

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 13-10-0 this season.

Butler has put together a 13-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-12-0 mark of Georgetown.

Butler vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 66.0 136.8 67.5 145 139.1 Georgetown 70.8 136.8 77.5 145 147.8

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

Butler is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulldogs have gone over the total three times.

The Bulldogs have covered six times in 12 games with a spread in conference action this season.

The Bulldogs put up 11.5 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Hoyas give up (77.5).

When Butler puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 13-10-0 9-14-0 Georgetown 11-12-0 13-10-0

Butler vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits

Butler Georgetown 10-4 Home Record 5-10 2-8 Away Record 0-10 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 60.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

