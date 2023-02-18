Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-16) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.
The Mastodons took care of business in their last game 95-82 against Wright State on Thursday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 68, Purdue Fort Wayne 63
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Mastodons took down the Youngstown State Penguins 67-65 on February 2.
- The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (seven).
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 273) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 288) on December 29
- 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 295) on November 13
- 72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 312) on January 22
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons average 63 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (222nd in college basketball). They have a -74 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.
- Purdue Fort Wayne's offense has been more effective in Horizon games this season, scoring 64.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Mastodons are averaging 6.5 more points per game (68.1) than they are when playing on the road (61.6).
- Purdue Fort Wayne cedes 65.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 66.6 away from home.
- On offense, the Mastodons have increased their output significantly over their last 10 games, scoring 71.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63 they've put up over the course of this year.
