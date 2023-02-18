The No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers (20-4, 12-3 ACC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-16, 2-13 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Notre Dame is 9-10 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 352nd.

The Fighting Irish's 70.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers give up.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 5-3.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Notre Dame is scoring 3.5 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69.4).

In 2022-23 the Fighting Irish are allowing 3.2 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (75).

At home, Notre Dame knocks down 9.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.7%) than on the road (37.9%).

Notre Dame Schedule