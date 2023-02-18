IUPUI vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (14-12) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-14) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with IUPUI taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 18.
The Jaguars are coming off of a 57-48 loss to Detroit Mercy in their most recent outing on Thursday.
IUPUI vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
IUPUI vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 71, Oakland 67
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Butler Bulldogs on November 13.
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 141) on January 16
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on December 30
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 189) on December 21
- 80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 16
- 79-71 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 258) on January 4
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars put up 70.1 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (328th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.
- In 2022-23, IUPUI has scored 71.1 points per game in Horizon play, and 70.1 overall.
- The Jaguars are putting up more points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (65.6).
- IUPUI is giving up fewer points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (71.9).
- The Jaguars have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 71.5 points per contest, 1.4 more than their season average of 70.1.
