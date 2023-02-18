Saturday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (14-12) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-14) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with IUPUI taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 18.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 57-48 loss to Detroit Mercy in their most recent outing on Thursday.

IUPUI vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

IUPUI vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 71, Oakland 67

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Butler Bulldogs on November 13.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 141) on January 16

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 143) on December 30

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 189) on December 21

80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 16

79-71 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 258) on January 4

IUPUI Performance Insights