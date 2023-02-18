The Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Indiana is 12-12-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Hoosiers' 24 games have hit the over.

Illinois has put together a 13-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 23 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate Indiana much higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (26th).

The Hoosiers have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3500 at the start of the season to +3000.

Indiana has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

