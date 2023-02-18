Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (22-4) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-11) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Cardinals head into this contest after a 78-53 victory against Ohio on Wednesday.
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 75, Northern Illinois 66
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals beat the Bowling Green Falcons, the No. 55 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-73 on January 4, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Ball State has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
- Ball State has 12 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 96) on November 26
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 106) on February 4
- 68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on December 11
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on December 2
- 84-68 at home over Butler (No. 127) on November 17
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +353 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.0 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.
- Ball State scores fewer points in conference action (77.5 per game) than overall (78.0).
- At home the Cardinals are scoring 84.8 points per game, 14.6 more than they are averaging on the road (70.2).
- Ball State is giving up fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than on the road (65.1).
- In their past 10 games, the Cardinals are posting 77.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than their season average (78.0).
