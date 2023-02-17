Friday's contest that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (10-13) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-19) at Hulman Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Indiana State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Beacons enter this contest on the heels of an 83-60 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Valparaiso vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Valparaiso vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 71, Valparaiso 60

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

The Beacons took down the Missouri State Lady Bears (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-68 win on January 14 -- their signature victory of the season.

Valparaiso has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Valparaiso is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 169) on November 12

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 288) on November 7

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on January 29

Valparaiso Performance Insights