How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - February 17
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 7-9 Horizon) aim to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 44.1% the Norse's opponents have shot this season.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 61st.
- The Mastodons' 74 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 63.6 the Norse give up to opponents.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- At home Purdue Fort Wayne is putting up 79.8 points per game, 10.8 more than it is averaging on the road (69).
- At home the Mastodons are giving up 66.5 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than they are on the road (71.3).
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne drains 10.2 treys per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (9.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.4%) than away (34%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|L 85-52
|Calihan Hall
|2/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 81-72
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Robert Morris
|L 71-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
