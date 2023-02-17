Friday's contest features the Indiana State Sycamores (10-13) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-19) facing off at Hulman Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-60 win for heavily favored Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Sycamores enter this matchup on the heels of an 81-69 loss to Belmont on Sunday.

Indiana State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Indiana State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 71, Valparaiso 60

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

The Sycamores' best win this season came in an 82-71 victory over the Murray State Racers on February 10.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 143) on January 29

64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 7

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 259) on December 18

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 288) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights