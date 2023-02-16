The Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) host the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) at Xfinity Center on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Purdue vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boilermakers Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers have gone over in 11 of their 23 games with a set total (47.8%).

Purdue has gone 12-11-0 ATS this season.

Maryland has covered more often than Purdue this year, putting up an ATS record of 14-8-0, compared to the 12-11-0 mark of Purdue.

Purdue vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 70.8 144.7 62.8 124.5 138.0 Purdue 73.9 144.7 61.7 124.5 137.7

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Purdue has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Boilermakers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

Purdue is 8-6-0 ATS in conference games this year.

The Boilermakers average 11.1 more points per game (73.9) than the Terrapins give up (62.8).

Purdue is 11-9 against the spread and 21-2 overall when it scores more than 62.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Maryland vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 14-8-0 7-15-0 Purdue 12-11-0 11-12-0

Purdue vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits

Maryland Purdue 13-1 Home Record 12-1 2-6 Away Record 7-2 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 61.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 0-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.