How to Watch Purdue vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: BTN
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- This season, Purdue has a 19-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 154th.
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 62.8 the Terrapins give up.
- Purdue is 22-2 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Purdue scores 76.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.2.
- The Boilermakers are conceding fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than on the road (64.2).
- At home, Purdue sinks 7.8 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.4%) than away (34.5%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 79-74
|Assembly Hall
|2/9/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-73
|Mackey Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 64-58
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|2/19/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/25/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Mackey Arena
