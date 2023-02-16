Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-16) and the Wright State Raiders (5-21) facing off at Hilliard Gates Sports Center (on February 16) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Mastodons head into this contest after a 73-63 loss to Cleveland State on Monday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 71, Wright State 63
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- The Mastodons captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 141 in our computer rankings, 67-65.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Mastodons are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 275) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 290) on December 29
- 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 305) on November 13
- 72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 311) on January 22
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons' -87 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.8 points per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (205th in college basketball).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is posting 62.2 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 0.4 more points per game than its overall average (61.8).
- Offensively the Mastodons have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 65.8 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Purdue Fort Wayne has been better in home games this year, ceding 64.3 points per game, compared to 66.6 in road games.
- On offense, the Mastodons have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 65 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 61.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.
