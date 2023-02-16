Thursday's game between the IUPUI Jaguars (14-11) and Detroit Mercy Titans (4-21) squaring off at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 77-48 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored IUPUI, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Jaguars' last outing was an 83-59 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

  • Prediction: IUPUI 77, Detroit Mercy 48

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

  • The Jaguars' signature win of the season came against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings. The Jaguars secured the 80-76 road win on November 16.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30
  • 97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20
  • 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16
  • 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21
  • 64-55 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 5

IUPUI Performance Insights

  • The Jaguars score 71 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allow 72 (331st in college basketball) for a -24 scoring differential overall.
  • IUPUI scores more in conference action (72.6 points per game) than overall (71).
  • At home, the Jaguars score 75.3 points per game. On the road, they score 67.
  • At home, IUPUI gives up 70.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 73.
  • In their past 10 games, the Jaguars are putting up 73 points per contest, two more than their season average (71).

