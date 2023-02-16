The Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) will look to build on a 12-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Wolverines have taken four games in a row.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Indiana vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines score an average of 76.7 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 60.3 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When Michigan allows fewer than 81.6 points, it is 20-3.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Michigan is 20-4.

The Hoosiers put up 19.5 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines allow (62.1).

Indiana is 24-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Indiana's record is 21-0 when it gives up fewer than 76.7 points.

The Hoosiers are making 50.2% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (39.6%).

The Wolverines shoot 47.8% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Schedule