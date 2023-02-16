Thursday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) versus the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.

Last time out, the Hoosiers won on Monday 83-59 over Ohio State.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 75, Michigan 66

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Hoosiers brought home the 87-78 win at home on February 9.

The Hoosiers have nine wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on January 12

92-83 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 23

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 17) on November 14

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 13

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 26

Indiana Performance Insights