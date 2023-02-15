Purdue vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) and the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) matching up at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-67 victory for Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
Their last time out, the Boilermakers won on Sunday 76-61 over Northwestern.
Purdue vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Purdue vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 70, Michigan State 67
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- When the Boilermakers took down the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Boilermakers are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Purdue is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Boilermakers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 14
- 76-61 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 12
- 59-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on December 21
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 5
- 75-56 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 21
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.7 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and are giving up 64.3 per contest to rank 183rd in college basketball.
- With 67.1 points per game in Big Ten action, Purdue is posting 4.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.7 PPG).
- Offensively the Boilermakers have played better at home this season, posting 73.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game away from home.
- Purdue is allowing 64.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 62.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Boilermakers have been racking up 64.8 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 71.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
