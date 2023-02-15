The Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) hope to extend a five-game winning stretch when they visit the UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. UIC matchup in this article.

Indiana State vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Indiana State vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline UIC Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana State (-9.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana State (-9.5) 146.5 -500 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Indiana State (-9.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Indiana State vs. UIC Betting Trends

  • Indiana State has put together a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Sycamores' 26 games have hit the over.
  • UIC is 14-10-2 ATS this season.
  • A total of 13 Flames games this year have gone over the point total.

