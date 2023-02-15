The Indiana State Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 MVC) hope to extend a five-game winning stretch when they visit the UIC Flames (10-17, 2-14 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. UIC matchup in this article.

Indiana State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Indiana State vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Indiana State vs. UIC Betting Trends

Indiana State has put together a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Sycamores' 26 games have hit the over.

UIC is 14-10-2 ATS this season.

A total of 13 Flames games this year have gone over the point total.

