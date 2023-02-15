Wednesday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (12-13) and the Butler Bulldogs (8-17) clashing at Hinkle Fieldhouse (on February 15) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-61 win for Georgetown.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 63-62 victory over Providence on Saturday.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 70, Butler 61

Butler Schedule Analysis

Against the Providence Friars on February 11, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-62 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Butler has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Butler 2022-23 Best Wins

72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 229) on January 11

79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 249) on December 28

72-55 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 21

78-51 over Binghamton (No. 298) on November 26

64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Butler Performance Insights